Soaring Red Eagles face giddy Kitara

Mike Mutebi, KCCA coach We are better than Busoga United but the game won’t be a walkover. Our problem has never been about scoring but we are still concerned with letting in childish goals.

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Every jab that Express have thrown at the StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers has been parried away. The slugfest shows no sign of relenting as the table leadership changes regularly.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles will go top with 25 points with routine win over Kitara from the short trip Kavumba grounds in Wakiso District, but to get there, they will need grit.

“We will respect them because of their coach and they are at home but I think the reunion with Kitara will get the best out of George Ssenkaaba,” Bbosa said.

Ssenkaaba has scored five goals in his last five league games and while his ability in the air is everything that soars the Red Eagles, it his telepathy with Eric Kambale on his left and Godfrey Lwesibawa to the right that has helped sharpen the Eagles’ claws.

The attacking trident has contributed to 11 of the 13 goals in Express’ last five games, including scoring nine times between them.

Against Wakiso Giants last Friday, Lwesibawa’s industriousness was on display as he cheekily dummied the visitors’ rearguard to pick out Kambale. The latter laid the ball on the plate for Ssenkaaba to tap home the opener that left the Purple Sharks dizzy.

This is what makes the suspension of Lwesibawa through accumulated bookings a sore in the Red Eagles’s claws today.

Bbosa will be expected to turn to Ibrahim Kayiwa, who has substituted for Lwesibwa in all but one of the last five games without the team letting off their attacking flair.

Kitara coach Anthony Ssekito has only picked one point from 10 matches and will be wary of the in-form Ssenkaaba.

KCCA rising

After trouncing Kitara 4-0 at home Saturday, Mike Mutebi’s sixth-placed KCCA head to Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru to face a Busoga United side yet to find its feet.

“We are better than Busoga United but the game won’t be a walkover. Our problem has never been about scoring but we are still concerned with letting in childish goals,” Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

Busoga United finished fourth last season but are yet to win a league game in the current campaign.

“We narrowly lost to URA but we will battle against KCCA. We are glad to have our captain George Kasonko back in time,” Fred Lumu, Busoga United assistant coach, said.

At Bombo, UPDF will be building on their 1-0 win over SC Villa when they take on Sam Ssimbwa’s URA, while the Jogoos will hope to arrest their blues when they return to Jina to uncertain Kyetume.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com

