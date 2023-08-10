TRANSFER UPDATE - August 10

West Ham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m.

Burnley have confirmed that striker Wout Weghorst will spend the season on loan at Hoffenheim. He spent part of the last campaign on loan at Manchester United.

Leeds United are in talks to sign Max Aarons from Norwich.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya for close to £30m.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal want to sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar and plan to meet with the 31-year-old's father.

Neymar would be willing to leave PSG for a club in Saudi Arabia provided they let him spend a season on loan at Barcelona.

West Ham have dismissed an initial approach from Manchester City for midfielder Lucas Paqueta. His buyout clause in his contract but it cannot be triggered until next summer

Fiorentina consider Nico Gonzalez not for sale amid some interest from Brentford.

Brighton are interested in signing centre-back prospect Noel Atom who is a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig.