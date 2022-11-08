Twinamasiko wants Kitara to be consistent after taking control

Coach Mark Twinamasiko has asked his Kitara side to be more consistent after ascending to the summit of the Startimes Fufa Big League table over the weekend.

Kitara raided Lugazi on Friday for a 3-0 victory that propelled the team to the top thanks to a superior goal advantage that puts them ahead of Nec.

John Kisakye scored a brace, both assisted by Moses Sseruyidde before the latter grabbed one for himself to sum up the win.

“We have been working very hard to improve each and every day,” Coach Mark Twinamasiko, Kitara’s head coach said.

“We were conceding goals but that has now improved with the clean sheet but now, we have to win [more games] but most importantly, keep the consistency to maintain at the top."

The leading scorer Patrick Kaddu was not on the score sheet but Twinamasiko is happy that the team has enough options in their attacking armoury.

“The team is playing collectively and you could see that even if Kaddu didn’t score, he was fighting hard for the team to score goals. It is good that we have goals coming from different sources,” he added.

Mbarara City is third with eight points while Booma, Northern Gateway from Lira and Police follow with one less.

Startimes Fufa Big League

Results

Lugazi 0-3 Kitara

Northern Gateway 2-1 Adjumani TC

Booma 1-0 Soroti City