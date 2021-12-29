Uganda Cranes’ trip to United Arab Emirates cancelled 

Uganda Cranes team pose for a group photo. Their trip to United Arab Emirates where they were scheduled to play two matches with two AFCON bound teams Gabon and Mauritania in Abu Dhabi has been called off. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  MONITOR REPORTER  &  U R N

What you need to know:

Uganda Cranes was to play two matches with two AFCON bound teams Gabon and Mauritania in Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2021 and January 1, 2022 respectively

The Federation of Uganda’s Football Associations (FUFA) has called off the Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates. 
Mr Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA communications director said the trip which ws slated for today (December 29, 2021) is off because of flight challenges.
“Logistically the time available for the arrangement of an alternative flight is not enough for the contingent to fly into UAE," said Hussein.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.