Uganda Cranes’ trip to United Arab Emirates cancelled 

The Federation of Uganda’s Football Associations (FUFA) has called off the Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA communications director said the trip which ws slated for today (December 29, 2021) is off because of flight challenges.

“Logistically the time available for the arrangement of an alternative flight is not enough for the contingent to fly into UAE," said Hussein.

This came after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai until further notice although they made it clear that incoming Emirates flights from Dubai are still operational.

Uganda Cranes was due to play two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 bound teams Gabon and Mauritania in international friendly matches. The first game against Gabon was slated for December 30, while the second game against Mauritania was slated for January 1, 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

The federation however, says that they maintain plans of keeping the Cranes team busy ahead of preparations for the 2023 AFCON and CHAN qualifiers.

Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho’ Sredojevic had already named a squad that comprised of local and a few foreign-based players. He believed the games would give the team a more competitive environment as the Cranes shape up for the forthcoming international competitions in 2022.

