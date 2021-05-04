Uganda Cup: Vipers prod Kisala’s army 

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Vipers kept their league and cup double hopes alive after sealing their place in the quarterfinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 1-1 draw against UPDF at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

The result gave them a 4-2 aggregate score having won the first leg 3-1 in Bombo on Saturday to become the first team through to the quarterfinals of this season’s competition.

Bright Vuni gave UPDF the lead with a header off Isa Mubiru’s corner kick and the army side could have awakened the tie had Christopher Kamagu shown more decisiveness when through on goal.

Instead, Bobosi Byaruhanga responded with Vipers equaliser, scoring straight from a corner, to end the tie as a contest.

One of their rivals with similar title ambitions will expect to join them today when URA host Express at the Arena of visions in Bombo.

‘Prepared well’

Express, who are third in the league, hold a 2-1 advantage and will consider themselves favourites to progress having already completed a league double over the table leaders.

“We’ve prepared well ahead of tomorrow’s (today) Stanbic Uganda Cup return leg against URA. The target is avoid conceding but score as well because it’s important we use our chances, the focus is to advance to the quarter finals,” Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa said.

In the three games the Red Eagles have played this season they have managed to expose URA’s weakness from set piece situations as evidenced on Saturday when Martin Kizza and Eric Kambale scored.

But they play a URA side who have one of the best players in the league in captain Shafik Kagimu who helped set Ibrahim Dada’s opener on Saturday.

But they are struggling with injuries and clearly missed first choice forwards Steven Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio while midfielder Julius Mutyaba also limped off on Saturday.

Elsewhere, SC Villa will hope to compete their task against Onduparaka who they lead after claiming a 1-0 advantage in Arua.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

ROUND OF 16 RESULT

Vipers 1-1 UPDF (Agg 4-2)

TODAY

SC Villa vs. Onduparaka

Tooro United vs. Wakiso Giants

URA vs. Express

