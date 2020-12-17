URA coach Ssimbwa talks, shows tactical prowess in Jinja

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Sam Ssimbwa will go into Friday’s much-anticipated tie with KCCA on a high after beating BUL FC 2-0 in Jinja on Tuesday.

The URA coach banked on last season’s top scorer Stephen Mukwala to break the resilient BUL defence.

“We played well,” Ssimbwa said after the match adding that, “Our opponents played well, too, and gave us some difficulties but we found a way to overcome them. They were dominating the midfield and we were using two strikers who were ineffective,” Ssimbwa analyses.

Quick-fire goals

The tax collectors found it hard to break the hosts defence forcing the coach to introduce Arafat Galiwango and Ivan Sserubiri for Ibrahim Dada and Captain Shafiq Kagimu in the 58th minute. The change was justified by two quick-fire goals by Stephen Mukwala in the 77th and 91st minutes.

“I decided to introduce two wingers because at first, we were using only one winger, Ojera. We now remained with one striker who went on to score the two goals. That is called problem-solving in coaching,” Ssimbwa bragged away.

Advertisement

Bul stand in coach Dan Mubiru ruled out the effect of head coach Arthur Kyemire’s absence from the team but rued missed chances and laxity in defence towards the end.

Kyesimire is away on international duty with the Uganda Cubs in Rwanda.