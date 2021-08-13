URA turn Gombe into hunting place

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Building from the grassroots along with giving the youth platforms to showcase talent is key in local sport. The two work hard in hand in building successful sports institutions.

It is the same step URA Football Club is taking in a bid to stamp authority on local football. The four-time Uganda Premier League winners have reached an agreement with St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High, Kawaala to feed the club with players.

“You can join the senior team in the long run,” URA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku told students at the school premises on Wednesday.

Tight competition

“You are several and that makes competition tight, usually we need more than just being a good player but one with potential to deliver. The technical team will be monitoring your progress,” he added.

The school has produced outstanding players and that will help URA boost their age grade sides especially the U-17 side which plays in the Fufa Juniors league. The five-year pact will also see URA engage in activities like youth development, building structures and business models to improve the commercial sense of the game in the country.

Assured results

The school director Owek. Kiwalabye Male is optimistic the partnership will produce results to suit both parties’ agendas. “This is a great moment for us, we are a young institution with out-put because of consistency. We are happy to work with URA as they are an established organization. The role is to support the youth generation and soon,” he expressed his hope in the project.

[email protected]