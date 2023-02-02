Villa show statement of intent with Kireka rout

SC Villa have made a decent start to the season finishing fifth after the first round of the Uganda Premier League.

Their achilles has however been a lack of goals having scored just 11 goals in 14 games, the least number among the top 12 teams in the 15-team division.

They however scored half of that tally in their round-of-64 Stanbic Uganda Cup game in a 6-0 thrashing of third tier Kireka United on Wednesday to give an impression that there are brighter days as they seek a 10th cup.

“We are trying to balance trying to win titles and also build an exciting side,” SC Villa coach Jackson Magera stated after the game.

In a lineup missing key players Gift Fred, Ivan Sserubiri, Travis Mutyaba it took a while for Vila to take control of the game. But there was always going to be one winner once Roger Kiwanuka drilled home the opening goal on 35 minutes after Kireka goalkeeper Meddie Bogere miscalculated a cross.

Charles Bbaale then headed in the second at the stroke of half time before second half strikes from Hassan Musana, Edward Masembe, an own goal from Twaha Yawe and another Kiwanuka goal sealed the emphatic victory.

Kiwanuka was particularly impressive, often beating his marker on the right flank in what was only his second competitive appearance for the club.

Magera was also able to try out a number of fringe players in what was ultimately a big statement of intent from his side.







