Walusimbi draws curtails on mixed career, takes coaching lane

Retiring Uganda Cranes left-back Godfrey Walusimbi's football career, by and large, remains a story of what would have been. Though chucklesome to colleagues, Walusimbi has been somewhat an enigmatic player that Uganda football lovers cherished but never fully understood.

Case in point, his official announcement that he was hanging up his boots for good came yesterday, three years since the marauding 33-year-old left-back signed out on national duties and close to two years without club action. Numerous unconfirmed reports that he could bounce back at any local league club yielded nothing.

Yet on the field, Walusimbi always played with his heart on his sleeve, offered versatility and had abundant potential that many believe wasn't fully exploited. He carries into retirement his unmatched self belief and never say never attitude.

“I have resolved to officially retire from professional football. I am extremely grateful for the experience, relationship and exposure the game brought to me. My walk of life has been made possible by many other factors and people behind the scene, so that I reach my self-actualization as a professional footballer. “I confidently confirm that now I transition into football management and I am determined to approach it in the same way I did as a player,” Walusimbi wrote in a signed statement yesterday. The former St Mary's SSS Kitende player, born in Mpigi, made his name at SC Villa, Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Don Bosco (DR Congo), Gor Mahia (Kenya) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) and Vllaznia in Albania.After succeeding Nisterooy Kizito as a starter at the Uganda Cranes, Jjaja Walu, as he is fondly referred to by fans, posted a respectable 105 caps and a return of three goals.

The Kaizer Chiefs debacle

After inking his name in the Kenyan football folklore with Gor Mahia, the stage was set for Walusimbi to tread into David Obua's illustrious footsteps at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in 2018. Alas! It turned into a short lived marriage as Walusimbi objected to the club's proposal to loan him out without his consent after just a few months. Before this, Walusimbi had failed the Don Bosco challenge that had him in the path of playing for sister side TP Mazembe only to run back to Uganda citing 'unbearable conditions'.

That said, Walusimbi ranks as one of the most gifted wingbacks in the current era and was graceful in his letter to Fufa in 2019 that pulled the curtains on his national team 10-year reign.

“It has been 10 years down the road having a great honour and so privileged to represent my country. After the 2017 and 2019 campaigns, it is time to give others (Joseph Ochaya, Isaac Muleme, Shafiq Batambuze, and Mustafa Kizza and others) a chance," he penned three years ago. It remains to be seen whether he will be accorded a befitting testimonial akin to former Cranes teammate Tony Mawejje.

Good harvest from his sweat

In a veiled statement, Walusimbi emphasised; " Realizing that I'm at self-actualisation and I confidently confirm that I can't miss playing football at all." That can literally be interpreted as alluding to the reported business ventures he has been able to start up that may bail him in at an advanced age and avoid the prevailing scenarios of most ex-players living a pauper life. Walusimbi has hinted on turning the goal posts to coaching, a journey his erstwhile colleagues Steven Bengo, Augustine Nsumba, Hakim Ssenkumba, Simeone Masaba and Edward Ssali have already started.





Walusimbi at a glance

Full name; Godfrey Walusimbi

Nicknames; Wazza, Jaja Walu

Born; July 3, 1989

Nationality; Ugandan

Place of Birth; Mpigi

Position; Left-back

National Team; Uganda Cranes (105 games, three goals)

Clubs; SC Villa, Gor Mahia, Kaizer Chiefs, Don Bosco, Vilaznia, Vipers