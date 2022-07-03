Zambia women, Cameroon to continue rivalry
The Group B encounter between Zambia and Cameroon is a continuation of a budding rivalry between the Nations.
In 2018, the sides met twice at the Cosafa Women Championship where both Cameroon and Uganda had been invited as guest teams.
Zambia edged the group stage battle 1-0 but Cameroon won their semifinal meeting by the same score.
The sides met again in 2020 in the last round of the Caf Olympic qualifiers.
First blood
Cameroon drew first blood winning 3-2 at home but Zambia advanced on away goals to its first Olympics after winning 2-1 at home for a 4-4 aggregate score.
There is clearly little between the sides and the fact that this tournament doubles as a World Cup qualifier should spice to this match could likely determine the group winner.
Cameroon, which is in a rebuilding phase with 19 Wafcon debutants, has been to the World Cup twice finishing in the second round on both occasions.
Meanwhile, west African debutants Togo also have an interesting match up against Tunisia, who are returning to the big times after 14 years.
