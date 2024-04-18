Former LRA commander defends himself on war crimes charges

Former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) fighter Thomas Kwoyelo has told the court conducting his trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity that the top commanders of the rebel group are soldiers of former President Tito Okello, whom President Yoweri Museveni ousted. He told the panel of judges of the International Crimes Division that the former soldiers were in charge of training abductees and planning attacks. He also explained that the LRA purposely abducted children because they would not consider escaping or recall directions to return home. Kwoyelo is defending himself on 78 charges. The proceedings, being held at Gulu High Court in Gulu City, have been adjourned to Thursday.