15 in court martial for attacking police posts

15 people allegedly enlisted in the Uganda National Coalition for Change; a rebel force against the Government have appeared before the army court-martial, charged with seven cases following attacks on various security posts resulting in the murder of 4 police officers. The prosecution, led by Lt. Gift Mubehamwe, states that the suspects, comprising casual labourers, market vendors farmers, builders and traders, waged war-like activities against police posts in November and December for the purpose of recruiting rebels. The group reportedly stole four rifles and more than 60 rounds of ammunition in Wakiso, Kiboga and Mityana. The suspects denied the charges and were remanded to Luzira prison until January 24, 2022 as investigations continue