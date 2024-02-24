Authorities call for better health services in Otuke

Communities and local leaders in Otuke district have asked the government to upgrade the area's health facilities to improve the region’s health care services. According to district officials, the region suffers from a high prevalence of malaria with health centers recording over 9,000 patients, and yet the current health centers are not able to provide the much-needed health care. This has seen some of the leaders mobilizing resources to construct private healthcare centers to offer these services alongside government establishments. Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, State Minister for Northern Uganda has reassured officials and residents that the government’s top priority is restoring peace in the region which will in turn enable proper service delivery.