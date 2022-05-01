BOU warns cryptocurrency dealers to avoid online business

The Bank of Uganda has warned Ugandans transacting via online money business apps including charge anytime, which have abruptly closed and left many in tears.

Charge anytime was an online crypto-currency paying over 10% of any amount you deposit on a daily basis which attracted many people to deposit their monies.

Chris Amanyire who is one of the victims lost nearly 1.8 million shillings. However, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego has warned the public against cryptocurrencies.