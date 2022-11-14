Commercialization of education is affecting learning - Church

The Catholic Church has decried the commercialization of education, which is affecting its quality.

Bishop of Lira, Santos Linos Wanok who is also the Vice-chairperson of the Uganda episcopal conference says this commercialization of education has also affected the quality of the examination process and also the training of teachers who oversee the entire system.

The bishop says this has given way to corruption that has permeated every corner of society in the country.

This was during a meeting between the Catholic Church and the Education policy review commission at the Uganda Catholic secretariat where the church was presenting its own education proposals.