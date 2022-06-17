Video

Government launches centre to coordinate marine rescue operations

The Ministry of Works and Transport has launched a joint maritime rescue coordination Centre in Entebbe  The Centre which has been launched at the fisheries training institute in Bugonga Entebbe will see 16 government agencies including police and UPDF marines work together to address emergencies. The centre will also act as a regional coordinating centre for neighbouring East African countries, according to minister Katumba Wamala.

