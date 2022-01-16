Government schools' head teachers overwhelmed by parents

Headteachers of government-aided schools in Kampala are overwhelmed by the growing number of parents seeking vacancies for their children following the reopening of schools early this week. According to some headteachers, many of these parents had children studying in private schools, some of which have insisted on high tuition fees, while others closed altogether. But as Joyce Nakato reports, the headteachers of the government-aided schools say that there already full and unable to take on the stranded learners.