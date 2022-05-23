Video

Kawempe pays tribute to fallen NUP councilor

Kawempe Division on Sunday paid tribute to the fallen councillor for Kazo Angola A, Yakub Yusuf Kiggundu, who died in a car crash in Kumi on Saturday. The councilor was part of a delegation from the National Unity Platform (NUP) that traveled from Iganga to Omoro District, to campaign for the party's candidate Toolit Akecha, for the forthcoming by-election. 

Speaking for the division, Kawempe Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi said they would name a road in the area in his [Kiggundu] honour, in recognition of services he rendered. Kiggundu was laid to rest in his home village of Bombo Lukore in Luweero District.

