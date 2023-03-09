Learners in Bulambuli have to use a steep wooden ladder to get to school

At the age of 10 to 12 years, a child in Uganda would probably be in primary five or six. But many children in Manyololo and Masheluse parishes in Buluganya sub-county in Bulambuli district are just starting school at that age. Reason: the parents have to wait until their children get older to be able to use the wooden ladder that connects them to their school. Our reporter David Wandeka visited Bulambuli located on the ridges of Mount Elgon.