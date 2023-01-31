Lord Mayor concerned at poor showing of city schools

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed concern over the poor performance of schools in Kampala in last year's Primary Leaving Examinations. According to Lukwago, of the 38,000 pupils who sat for the exams in the city schools, none of them scored an aggregate of four with only five pupils managing to score an aggregate 5 or 6. The Lord Mayor argues that it is time for schools to be revamped if their quality of education is to be restored to its former glory.