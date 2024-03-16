Mayanja memorial tips midwives on professional conduct

Student midwives and nurses have been tasked to serve with dignity, never take money from patients, and never make wrong decisions that may put the patient’s life at risk. The call by Julius Mayanja - the Director of Mayanja Memorial Medical Training Institute in Mbarara, came as the institution celebrated the success of Nurses who excelled in the 2023 Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations. The nurses and midwives were encouraged to act professionally when they reached the field since the lives of patients entirely depend on a medical worker.