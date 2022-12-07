Minister Mayanja blames historical agreements for land wrangles

The State Minister for Lands, Dr Sam Mayanja has said that Buganda is not a kingdom but a province of Uganda. Mayanja was addressing Land registrars and technocrats in the ministry of lands at a meeting in Kampala. The minister says the 1900 Buganda agreement was a catastrophe for Uganda when the land was given out to a few Buganda loyalists. Mayanja blames part of Uganda’s land problems on a former prime minister of the Buganda kingdom, Sir Apollo Kaggwa.