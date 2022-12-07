Supreme Court judge Rubby Opio Aweri dies at 69

Video

Minister Mayanja blames historical agreements for land wrangles

The State Minister for Lands, Dr Sam Mayanja has said that Buganda is not a kingdom but a province of Uganda. Mayanja was addressing Land registrars and technocrats in the ministry of lands at a meeting in Kampala. The minister says the 1900 Buganda agreement was a catastrophe for Uganda when the land was given out to a few Buganda loyalists. Mayanja blames part of Uganda’s land problems on a former prime minister of the Buganda kingdom, Sir Apollo Kaggwa.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.