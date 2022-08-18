MPs say Bamuturaki is not qualified to run Uganda airlines

MPs on the Committee on Commissions Statutory and State Enterprises (COSASE), have found out that the current Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Ms Jennifer Bamuturaki, does not have the requisite requirements as per the job description. The Committee found of that Bamuturaki does not have post-graduate training in administration as prescribed in job requirements. In her defence, Bamuturaki argued that she has the required skills and experience to run the national career.