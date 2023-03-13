Panorama: Report details elite capture of Ugandan security forces

President Museveni has variously rejected any comparison of his government to the former administrations of Idi Amin and Milton Obote, for among others human rights abuses. But with time, political observers, have noted an uncanny repeat of the same things Mr. Museveni accused his predecessors of, and in some cases even worse. From human rights violations, tribalism, and nepotism, to the capture of state institutions by the ruling elite using unacceptable levels of influence to secure undue benefits for themselves. A report by the United States Institute of Peace released last month details the breadth and length of state capture of Ugandan security forces.