Parliament to scrutinize assistant RDC appointments amid controversy

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has tasked the Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament to scrutinize the appointment of the 300 assistant Resident District Commissioners. Her decision follows concerns that were raised about the character of the political appointees as well as the objective of the appointments at a time when there is an ongoing process of rationalization of government entities. Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo, in particular, asked parliament to have the name of one Yiga Kisakyamuka, who infamously undressed while attacking a section of traditional leaders in a video that went viral, struck off the list of appointees. Ssekikubo proposes that people with such a wicked background should be nowhere near a public office.