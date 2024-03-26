Video

Police warn against recruitment scams

The police have cautioned the public against unscrupulous individuals pretending to have connections in hiring probationary police constables. According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the police will hold the second phase of its recruitment exercise, which will involve applicants undergoing both oral and written tests. Successful applicants will be required to present original academic documents and national identification, as reported by Baker Mulinde.

