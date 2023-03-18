Political analysts react to President Museveni's address to Parliament

President Museveni's recent address to Parliament, in the wake of a severe moral crisis within his Cabinet and a struggling economy, left many feeling underwhelmed. As the nation waits for the action to be taken against government officials implicated in scandals such as the diversion of iron sheets meant for the poor people in Karamoja Sub-region, analysts are analyzing the purpose and effectiveness of the meeting between the President and Parliament. In studio, we have Francis Babu and Godber Tumushabe, both experts in political analysis, to share their insights.