Research: More men are being abused in the home

It is common knowledge that women and young girls in Uganda are most at risk of emotional abuse, and physical and sexual violence. Many studies carried out across the country, in different settings, have come to the same conclusion. However, it never occurs to us to think that the victim of such abuse can be a man. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story in which you will discover that one of the main reasons male victims of intimate partner abuse go unnoticed, is because of the myths and stereotypes surrounding the issue.