ULS wants statehouse anti-corruption unit disbanded

The Uganda Law Society is recommending the disbandment of the State House anti-corruption unit as it is unclear who it reports to under the law on top of duplicating the work of the Inspectorate of government. The call by the government came as the Uganda Law Society President Pheona Nabasa Wall discussed the Rule of Law Report 2021. The acting Justice minister Wilson Muruuli Mukasa says the statehouse anti-corruption unit was established to complement the IGG. The lawyers also cautioned the president about interfering with justice.