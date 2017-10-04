500 foreign manufacturers exhibit at UMA Trade Fair

Kampala. A total of 500 foreign manufacturers are exhibiting their products at the 25th International Trade Fair at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) in Kampala.

UMA executive director Mubaraka Kirunda Nkuutu said the manufacturers from, among other places, East Africa, West Africa, Asia and Europe are taking part in the event started October 3 and would close October 10.

“Our target was to attract more exhibitors so that the numbers can increase from 1,000 to 1,500. I am happy to say that we have achieved the target. We have 1,000 local exhibitors and 500 foreigners companies and we have run out of space,” Mr Nkuutu said.

Mr Nkuutu encouraged the public to visit UMA and witness the good products produced by local companies and would be able to buy products at a fairly cheaper price.

This, he said, would reduce the public mentality of foreign goods being better than locally made products.

“When you reach here, you appreciate that our manufacturers have greatly improved in terms of quality. The public should come and be part of this event so that they can stop thinking imported goods are the best ones. Our local products have reached a level to match with foreign producers,” Mr Nkuutu said.

Mr Nkuutu added that local producers who are not in position to exhibit at UMA should visit the place so that they can learn how to improve on their products. He said experienced producers are ready to share their success stories with interested people.

On what UMA has achieved from hosting the annual event, Mr Nkuutu said more foreign exhibitors are coming on board than in the past when the exhibition would be dominated by companies from neighbouring countries.