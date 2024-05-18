SC Villa clinch record extending 17th league title
What you need to know:
Bul walloped Busoga United 3-0 in Njeru while Vipers trounced Mbaarara City 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to cap a thrilling league finale.
SC Villa clinched their first Startimes Uganda Premier title in 20 years following a 2-0 win away to Nec at the MTN-Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo as the league concluded on Saturday evening.
The win, secured through two second half goals from Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka saw Villa move to 57 points, one ahead of Bul FC and Vipers.
Both were victorious with Bul winning their derby against Busoga while deposed champions Vipers saw Mbarara City.
Back at Lugogo the celebrations from the Villa faithful for a record extending 17th league title started on 68 minutes when Lwanga headed in an Umar Lutalo cross.
The goal arrived after a dour opening hour minutes when there was little goalmouth action as Villa threatened a repeat of last season's final day implosion at URA.
But victory was confirmed on 75 minutes when the otherwise subdued Kakande sprung to life with a mazy run that released Kiwanuka to slot calmly past Benjamin Ochan in the Nec goal.
The result was a fitting finale for Villa having played eye-catching football for large parts this season under their Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic.
The final day also produced drama at the bottom of the table with Gaddafi and Busoga United joining Arua Hill as the relegated teams following their respective losses to Kitara and Bul.
StarTimes Uganda Premier League
Results
Nec 0-2 SC Villa
Vipers 4-1 Mbarara City
Busoga United 0-3 Bul
Kitara 3-0 Gadaffi
Wakiso Giants 0-1 UPDF
Maroons 1-1 KCCA
URA 1-1 Bright Stars
League winners
1968/1969: Prisons (now Maroons)
1969: Prisons
1970: Coffee United
1971: Simba
1974: Express
1975: Express
1976: KCC (now KCCA)
1977: KCC
1978: Simba
1979: Uganda Commercial Bank
1980: Nile Breweries
1981: KCC
1982: SC Villa
1983: KCC
1984: SC Villa
1985: KCC
1986: SC Villa
1987: SC Villa
1988: SC Villa
1989: SC Villa
1990: SC Villa
1991: KCC
1992: SC Villa
1993: Express
1994: SC Villa
1995: Express
1996: Express
1997: KCC
1998: SC Villa
1999: SC Villa
2000: SC Villa
2001: SC Villa
2002: SC Villa
2002/2003: SC Villa
2004: SC Villa
2005: Police
2006: URA
2006/2007: URA
2007/2008: KCC
2008/2009: URA
2009/2010: Bunamwaya (now Vipers)
2010/2011: URA
2011/2012: Express
2012/2013: KCC
2013/2014: KCC
2014/2015: Vipers
2015/2016: KCCA
2016/2017: KCCA
2017/2018: Vipers
2018/2019: KCCA
2019/2020: Vipers
2020/2021: Express
2021/2022: Vipers
2022/2023: Vipers