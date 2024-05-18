SC Villa clinch record extending 17th league title

SC Villa clinched their first Startimes Uganda Premier title in 20 years following a 2-0 win away to Nec at the MTN-Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo as the league concluded on Saturday evening.

The win, secured through two second half goals from Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka saw Villa move to 57 points, one ahead of Bul FC and Vipers.

Both were victorious with Bul winning their derby against Busoga while deposed champions Vipers saw Mbarara City.

SC Villa captain Kenneth Semakula (2ndL) celebrates his winning goal against URA.

Back at Lugogo the celebrations from the Villa faithful for a record extending 17th league title started on 68 minutes when Lwanga headed in an Umar Lutalo cross.

The goal arrived after a dour opening hour minutes when there was little goalmouth action as Villa threatened a repeat of last season's final day implosion at URA.

Forward Charles Lwanga scored the decisive goal.

But victory was confirmed on 75 minutes when the otherwise subdued Kakande sprung to life with a mazy run that released Kiwanuka to slot calmly past Benjamin Ochan in the Nec goal.

The result was a fitting finale for Villa having played eye-catching football for large parts this season under their Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic.

The final day also produced drama at the bottom of the table with Gaddafi and Busoga United joining Arua Hill as the relegated teams following their respective losses to Kitara and Bul.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results

Nec 0-2 SC Villa

Vipers 4-1 Mbarara City

Busoga United 0-3 Bul

Kitara 3-0 Gadaffi

Wakiso Giants 0-1 UPDF

Maroons 1-1 KCCA

URA 1-1 Bright Stars



League winners

1968/1969: Prisons (now Maroons)

1969: Prisons

1970: Coffee United

1971: Simba

1974: Express

1975: Express

1976: KCC (now KCCA)

1977: KCC

1978: Simba

1979: Uganda Commercial Bank

1980: Nile Breweries

1981: KCC

1982: SC Villa

1983: KCC

1984: SC Villa

1985: KCC

1986: SC Villa

1987: SC Villa

1988: SC Villa

1989: SC Villa

1990: SC Villa

1991: KCC

1992: SC Villa

1993: Express

1994: SC Villa

1995: Express

1996: Express

1997: KCC

1998: SC Villa

1999: SC Villa

2000: SC Villa

2001: SC Villa

2002: SC Villa

2002/2003: SC Villa

2004: SC Villa

2005: Police

2006: URA

2006/2007: URA

2007/2008: KCC

2008/2009: URA

2009/2010: Bunamwaya (now Vipers)

2010/2011: URA

2011/2012: Express

2012/2013: KCC

2013/2014: KCC

2014/2015: Vipers

2015/2016: KCCA

2016/2017: KCCA

2017/2018: Vipers

2018/2019: KCCA

2019/2020: Vipers

2020/2021: Express

2021/2022: Vipers

2022/2023: Vipers

