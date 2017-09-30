The perfect shower setting

By Gloria Kawuma

I think I am past the whole idea of soaking in the bathtub for hours on end, surrounded with scented candles and soft music playing in the background drama.

Unless I am on holiday (without the children), this scenario is no longer practical for me; what with early morning school runs followed by the evening rush composed of dinner preparation, doing homework and bedtime routine.

By the time all this is done, the only thing on my mind is a quick shower to wash of the day’s hustle and a good night’s sleep.

I can confidently say that most of the menfolk would be in favour of a shower arrangement. I am probably not the only one going through this phase, thus the need to explore the options out there and go through the criteria for choosing the perfect showerhead.

The wall mount is the most common shower head. It is economical, especially for those who own rented property. The wall mount reduces the chances of being mishandled and abused because they cannot be moved. The downside of these is that most of them look cheap and they are not good for tall people.

Multiple body spray shower heads; this is a system where multiple swivel heads are mounted at different height levels in the shower so when turned on the water hits the body in various parts massaging you in the process. This is the ultimate luxury.

Handheld/shower wands; these give the user absolute control over their shower experience. In this situation the showerhead is attached to a long hose giving one the ability to rain water on those rather hard -to-reach areas without contorting yourself like a yoga expert.

They are particularly great with children and the elderly. They also ease cleaning up the shower area after use.

Rainfall shower heads; These are the new trend and ultimate relaxation. They are large heads mounted on the ceiling and release a consistent relaxing drizzle over you and not at you (like the wall mounted ones) creating the feeling of standing in the rain. It is easy to spend hours just standing under this body massage spray.

Some of the showerheads come with digital systems, that is, they have touch screens and LCD display systems, music and colour coded lighting such as the LED showers.

LED showers have inbuilt thermometers that help tell how warm the water is through the light spectrums. When the light is blue, the water is cold and the brighter they get, the warmer the water.

I hope that I have been able to point you in the right direction but at the end of the day, it comes down to your tastes and preferences.