How to handle tenants’ complaints

By Eric Kyama

Most tenant problems usually require simple solutions that a landlord can handle. They usually range from broken down household facilities to disagreement with neighbours who play loud music. Abbasi Mubiru, a secretary to the local council one committee, Najjeera, believes that this can be an opportunity for the landlord to improve their relationship between them and their tenants. “How you handle the small issues establishes the relationship for the future,” Mubiru explains.



Address complaints immediately

This is an important factor when trying to solve tenants problems. It is usually advisable that a landlord handles the complaints as soon as they arise. This, according to Mubiru, would help avoid the tenants from being frustrated. “Rentals are a landlord’s business and therefore the tenants’ complaints have to be handled as soon as they arise if they are to keep their rentals occupied,” says Mubiru.

Isaac Ssemakadde, a land and tenants’ rights lawyer, believes that it is important for a landlord to respond to complaints from tenants. This, he says, is because of the fact that tenants too have their own rights that should not to be violated. “A landlord decreases his chances of having tenants in their rentals if they mishandle them,” says Ssemakadde. “Working on the tenants’ problems only proves to them that their landlord is concerned about their well-being,” he adds.

Have proper documentation

Proper documentation can be good for record keeping. This, according to Ssemakadde, helps the landlord know the commonest problems their tenants face which in the long run would help them find amicable solutions. “Documentation of whatever complaint the landlord gets from their tenants is likely to help them in planning,” he says. He, however, adds that if the complaint is extreme for example theft or unruly behaviour from idlers in the area, a third party perhaps a leader (local council chairperson) or even other authorities like the police has to be involved.

Frequent interaction with the tenants

“This can be done in form of conducting meetings on a monthly or even weekly basis depending on what is suitable between the landlord and his tenants,” says Abbasi Mubiru. He also adds that interactions like this can help create a rapport between the landlord and the tenants making it easy for the landlord to get to know the problems their tenants face.

Mubiru also says interaction is one of the easiest ways for the landlord and their tenants to collectively find amicable solutions to some of the problems tenants could be facing.

Close supervision

Supervision can easily, without even the tenants raising any issues, help identify the problems tenants are facing. Mubiru believes this can help create an impression that the landlord is concerned about them.

A landlord who is always unavailable will often cause frustration to their tenant. “It is important for them to at least once in a while make some time for their tenants,” says Mubiru. This can also be done in form of supervision of the premises and interaction with the tenants.

Handling more complex issues

Sometimes, the complaints presented by the tenants are likely to end up at the courts of law. This, therefore, means that both the land lord and the tenant must have some form of legal knowledge.

Ssemakade says that for cases such as murder, the matter can be forwarded to police then courts of law. He however, says that sometimes the issue can be settled out of court depending on the kind of complaint and if there is any understanding between the two concerned parties. The land lord must also avoid interfering in such.

Some of the commonest complaints include;

• Noisy neighbours

• Poor maintenance

• Pest Problems

• Cleanliness of property/tenants

• Poor security in the area

• Lack of enough parking space

• Lack of privacy

• Sharing power and water metres.

How you deal with your tenants determines the quality of your experience and relationship. In the beginning,ww state clearly what you both expect from each other and stick to that to avoid conflicts.

What are the responsibilities of a landlord?

If you are a landlord, you are responsible for keeping the unit in a safe and habitable condition, making repairs, selecting tenants, and collecting rent from tenants.

Once a property is leased, the tenant has the right to use, occupy and enjoy the premises in accordance with the lease or rental agreement.

A written lease, which clearly sets out the duties of both the landlord and the tenant, provides the best protection for both parties.

The actions of a landlord are controlled by the terms of the lease and applicable federal, state, and local law. There are a variety of books and websites that describe in general terms the advantages and disadvantages of becoming a landlord.