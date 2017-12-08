Red Devils need double decker bus to stop City

By Allan Ssekamatte

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United 1-1 Man City

Runaway league leaders have had several close shaves on their way to a record equaling 13 successive wins. Even without Paul Pogba’s creative influence, I think Jose Mourinho will come up with a plan to thwart City. I just can’t see the Portuguese gaffer playing the kind of open game which dispatched Arsenal. A proverbial ‘double decker bus’ should propel the Red Devils to a share of spoils.

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

This was England’s biggest fixture in the eighties. It’s a measure of how far Everton have fallen that Liverpool start the Merseyside derby 4-1 odds on favourites to win this tie. Everton are undergoing a mini recovery but they are not yet ready to stop a Liverpool side averaging three goals per game.

OTHER MATCHES

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Burnley. 2-1 Watford

Cry Palace 1-1 Bournemouth

Huddersfield 1-1 Brighton

Swansea 0-0 West Brom

Tottenham 2-0 Stoke City

Newcastle 1-2 Leicester City

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

PRIMERA LIGA

Real Madrid 3-1 Seville

Six months ago, it was unfathomable thatReal Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s job would be under scrutiny so early in the season. A series of uninspiring displays from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo has seen Real Madrid struggle to stay in contention for the La Liga title. But Real Madrid almost always play their A game against Seville.

Villareal 1-3 Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde was mightily relieved to see title rivals Valencia and Real Madrid flounder after his Catalans were held 2-2 by a razor sharp Celta Vigo side last Saturday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will consider this another opportunity to extend their five point advantage over Valencia.

OTHER MATCHES

Espanyol 2-1 Girona

Alaves 2-1 Las Palmas

Getafe 2-0 Eibar

Deportivo 1-1 Leganes

Valencia 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad 3-1 Malaga

Real Betis 0-2 Atl Madrid

Levante 1-1 Atl. Bilbao

BUNDESLIGA

Frankfurt 1-2 Bayern

Allianza Arena supremo is keenly aware that his side lost 2-1 at Gladbach in their last away game. He could thus deploy Javier Martinez to provide extra protection to Matt Hummels and Niclas Sule. Frankfurt are enjoying a good run of form but the Bavarians are equipped to handle them.

Dortmund 3-1 Bremen

Pressure keeps mounting on Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Boaz after a solo victory in the last eight Bundesliga games. At least the performances have been improving in draws with Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen. Bremen will be on the receiving end of Dortmund’s wrath.

OTHER MATCHES

Stuttgart 1-1 Leverkusen

Hamburg 2-2 Wolfsburg

Leipzig 2-0 Mainz

Gladbach 1-1 Schalke

Cologne 2-1 Freiburg

Augsburg 1-1 Hertha Berlin

FRENCH LIGUE ONE

Paris SG 3-0 Lille

Lille are experiencing a mini recovery after a disastrous start to this season left them in the zone. Two consecutive victories have lifted the gloom over France’s nearly team. However, they face wounded buffaloes in Paris Saint Germain, as the title favourites lost at Strasbourg last time out. PSG will coast to victory.

Amiens 1-2 Lyon

Former champions Lyon are inconsistency personified. I watched them put up a most lethargic display on their way to falling 1-2 to Lille in front of their own fans. Just days earlier they had put a decent Saint Etienne side to the sword 5-0. I expect the later version of Lyon to prevail at Amiens.

OTHER MATCHES

Bordeaux 2-1 Strasbourg, Guingamp 2-1 Dijon, Metz 0-0 Nice, Monaco 2-0 Troyes, Toulouse 1-1 Caen, Nantes 1-1 Nice, Marseilles 2-0 St Etienne, Angers 1-1 Montpelier.

SERIE A

Juventus 2-1 Inter

In stopping Napoli 1-0 last Friday, Maxmilliano Allegri’s six time defending champions Juventus played the kind of A++ game that has allowed them to dominate Serie A this decade. The visit of Luciano Spalleti’s league leaders will once again bring the best out of the Old Lady.