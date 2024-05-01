What to consider when  buying a foldable washing machine

For decades, many homes had to do their laundry manually because the washing machine was an exclusive for the wealthy. But times have changed, now thanks to a variety of low-cost washing machines available, you can enjoy clean laundry without needing much space or spending so much money. The portable washing machine is a perfect solution for homeowners with limited space for installing a washing machine.

How do they work?

Unlike regular washing machines, it might require more effort on your end to use a portable washer. For instance, you need to fill and drain your machine manually, and you may occasionally need to clean up water spills from a leaking hose.

When Robina Mbabazi bought her first foldable machine, she needed something that could help her wash smaller clothing such as underwear and handkerchiefs.

“It can do much more if you want. For instance it wash those light clothes such as a blouse, a trouser. What I like most about it its compact size, it can even fit in a drawer when folded and be carried when someone is travelling,” she says.

Coming in different colours, this washer machine can do one’s laundry for up to 10 to 15 minutes or more depending on one’s needs, and offers a light dryer which makes the clothing dry faster when hang on the line.

About foldable washing machine

According to Amazon.com, the mini washing machine is designed especially for small items such as baby clothes, underwear, socks, face towels and other small things. This means it cannot wash heavier things such as sweaters and other bigger clothing. Once one puts clothes in the provided basket for washing they do not need to lift the machine to pour the water. It has an outlet at the bottom which you open and the water comes out, like it does in a tap.

Cost-saving

Because of its small size, it also comes with a perk of being energy efficient. The washing cycle time is only 10 minutes, while the water consumption is as low as four litres, and power consumption is as low as 0.003 kWh. This saves three-way; one’s time, electricity and water and therefore one would not be worried about using up their units doing a wash.

Effectiveness

Made of high-quality ABS and Thermoplastic rubber (TPR) materials, the machine is a great choice for washing personal items, baby items, pet items, fruits, and vegetables. It can handle up to two kilogrammes of clothing weight (when filled with water) and effectively removes dirt, leaving your clothes looking clean and fresh.

Modes

Compact simple washing machine has a semi-automatic cleaning function and is equipped with three washing modes. By long-pressing switch button for two seconds, the mode can be switched on or off.

Clicking on the switch button once sets the washing mode to standard for a duration of 10 minutes. Pressing the switch button again will switch to a 15-minute washing mode.

Similarly, pressing the switch button will convert the dehydration mode for two minutes. The dehydration mode only removes enough water from the clothes. This means one needs to hang them again for proper drying.

What to look for in a machine

According to Aishah Sserumaga Nalongo, deputy chief executive officer Crown Japan Kwatwe, When choosing the most sustainable portable washing machines pay attention to the drain functionality and temperature control. Because 70 percent of electricity in normal washers comes from the water setting. A cold wash obviously uses less electricity than hot.

Saidat Namawejje, a sales representative at Happy Home online Uganda says Water usage is also an important consideration. Find out how much water it uses in the wash, the water hose, see if the nozzle will fit your sink, and check if the machine has noise control. Also check out the size of the washing drum and how many clothes it can hold. The larger the drum, the fewer washes you will need to do.

Cost

The machine costs between Shs120, 000 to Shs180, 000 depending on where you buy it from and brand.

Capacity