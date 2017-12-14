By Felix Ainebyoona & Zadock Amanyisa

BUSHENYI: Polls in Igara East constituency which were supposed to open at exactly 7:00am could not kick off at most polling stations due to delayed delivery of voting materials.

There were reported cases of voter bribery, fighting amongst the voters due to misunderstandings at the polling stations and several arrests have been made pending investigations.

Greater Bushenyi police commander Eddy Sserunjoji confirmed the incidents and the arrests but he wasn't specific on the incidents since they were still being investigated.

“The situation is generally calm apart from the few incidents due to drunkardness and fighting due to disagreements at some polling stations. We have made a few arrests and we are still investigating the whole process,’’ Mr Sserunjoji told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

There were delays at different polling stations like Bwera parish, Ncucumo, Buyanja, in Kitagata parish and Mwengura primary school polling station where polling materials were not delivered in time and declaration forms were missing. At Nyakateete polling station in Ruhumuro Sub County, the biometric machine stalled, which also caused delays.

At Buyanja primary school polling station, voting started at around 8:30am due to delayed delivery of materials.

Mr. Tusingize Jethro, the presiding officer at Buyanja primary school polling station said they were not given any explanation as to why materials were not delivered in time.

“We were supposed to start at 7am, but it’s now past 8am and no polling materials have been delivered. There is no official explanation as of now and we are still waiting,” Mr Tusingize said.

Mr. Benjamin Katana, an independent candidate complained of unexplainable delays and malpractices going on rampantly around the constituency which undermine the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

“We have tried to raise these matters to the electoral commission and police but it appears they are not capable of stopping them. These malpractices undermine the integrity of the commission which is the cornerstone of democracy,” Mr Katana said.

Hajjat Aisha Lubega, the deputy Chairperson Electoral Commission said that delays could have been caused on the transportation process because materials were dispatched in time.

“What I know is that we made the arrangements at 5:30am, all materials were delivered at the center with vehicles. Agents witnessed the exercise and those ones who were interested were supposed to escort the vehicles. If there is any polling station that didn’t receive the materials in time, probably something happened on the way, I don’t know,” Hajjat Lubega said.