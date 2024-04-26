Missing woman's family seeks answers six months later, questions fiance's role

The family of Maria Teddy Namugga, a 35-year-old woman who went missing in September 2023, is pleading for her safe return. They are urging her fiancé, Muzamir Mugabi, to provide information about her whereabouts.

Namugga's family accuses Mugabi, a traditional healer in Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District, of having knowledge of her disappearance. They allege she was pregnant with his child when she vanished.

Ms Ruth Nakawuki, the victim's mother, said her daughter left their home and went to her fiancé’s residence to seek help for the pregnancy but they got into a misunderstanding which resulted into a fight.

“I received reports that Mugabi killed my daughter and buried her in an unknown location, but to our surprise, police arrested him and later released him without our knowledge,” Ms Nakawuki said during an interview on Friday.

Mugabi was released after spending three weeks in custody according to police.

Mr Edward Kasule, the father of Namugga said police have not helped the family in the search of his daughter even when they gave them enough evidence that pins the suspect.

“When police came to do a search at the suspect’s house, they did not allow us access the premises yet we had to know what was transpiring, however, they arrested some of our people who tried to help in giving them information, confiscated their mobile phones and later released them on conditions,” Mr Kasule said.

Ms Safinah Naggayi, Namugga’s grandmother revealed how the victim confided in her about problems with Mugabi.

“She [Namugga ] told me since she got pregnant, she always asked for help from her boyfriend in vain until she decided to go and face him only to hear news about her disappearance,” Ms Naggayi said.

Mr Dennis Ggayi, a brother to Namugga, said when police arrested the suspect on March 20, 2024, they were also asked to board the same police vehicle, but they reached a certain area where they were ordered to get off and use a boda boda to get to Masaka Central Police Station.

“We do not know what transpired along the way, but we wonder why police had to change the case from murder to disappearance of a person yet we all know that our daughter could have been killed,” Mr Ggayi asked.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said the suspect was released on bond after receiving guidance from prosecution.

“We cannot charge someone with murder when the body is not recovered, in the meantime, we chose to charge him with disappearance of a person as we continue to look for her and if she is found dead, we shall open up murder charges against him,” Kasirye said.