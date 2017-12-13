12 hospitalised after bus accident on Karuma-Packwach Road

By JULIUS OCUNGI

NWOYA- At least 12 people are receiving treatment at Anaka Hospital after sustaining injuries in a bus accident on the Karuma-Packwach Highway in Nwoya District.

The Gaga Company bus Reg. No. UAT 559Y reportedly overturned on Wednesday morning at Wii Anaka village in Purongo Sub-county.

The bus was travelling from Koboko District to Kampala. It was carrying about 60 passengers, according to police.

The Officer in Charge of Traffic in Nwoya District, ASP Wilson Tootika told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview Wednesday that the bus overturned as the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming a speeding truck.

Mr Tootika said the bus driver said in a statement that the driver of the advancing driver was speeding as he tried to overtake another truck.

He said the driver later chose to escape head-on collision by veering into the bush but hit a pavement forcing the bus to overturn.

“We will still carry on investigation on what exactly happened,” Mr Tootika said.

He, however, said police have failed to make follow ups on the driver of the truck who allegedly caused the accident.

The Aswa Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema said drivers have to be cautious and on the road ahead of the festive season.

The Karuma-Pakwach accident happens a day after one person died while eight others sustained injuries on Tuesday morning when a Juba-bound Uzuri bus overturned in Amuru District.