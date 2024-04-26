Lango chiefdom seeks Shs2.8b for coronation of new Paramount Chief

The Lango Cultural Foundation is preparing for the coronation of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the Paramount Chief-elect. The coronation will take place on November 2, 2024, marking the end of the reign of Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

The coronation is estimated to cost Shs 2.8 billion. The funds will be used for various activities, including welfare and refreshments for guests, research, documentation, and publication of cultural materials.

The indicative planning estimates for the coronation, a copy of which is obtained by this publication, shows that at least Shs2, 859,000,000,000. Welfare and refreshments is estimated to cost Shs425 million while research, documentation and publication is estimated to cost Shs53 million.

A steering committee chaired by the Government Chief Whip, Mr Denis Hamson Obua, has been tasked with overseeing the planning and execution of the coronation. The committee includes 15 subcommittees responsible for different aspects of the event, such as security, finance, and welfare.