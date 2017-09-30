37 Judicial officers transferred

Hoima.
A total of 37 magistrates and registrars have been transferred, the Judicial Chief Registrar Mr Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa, Daily Monitor has learnt.
In an internal memo to judicial officers dated September 29, Mr Wolimbwa reveals that transfers had been made in Court registries and magistracy.
“Transfers of registrars and magistrates will take effect on October 10 and November 1 respectively. All the affected judicial officers should arrange to handover their offices in accordance with chapter 1, section F-d of the standing orders of Government of Uganda,” Wolimbwa says in the memo.
The memo is addressed to all justices of the Supreme Court, justices of the Court of appeal, Judges of the High Court, all registrars, all deputy registrars, assistant registrars, Chief magistrates, Grade one and Grade two magistrates.
The memo referenced HC/CR/JTO.1, is also copied to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Principal Judge Dr Yorokam Bamwine and the Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary.
The judicial spokesperson and Deputy registration of Mediation Mr Vincent Mugabo confirmed the transfers.
“These are normal transfers. Some of them were as a result of filling gaps while others are as a result of the need in other courts,” Mugabo said on Saturday.
He explained that for instance, Ms Lillian Bucyana who has been a Nakawa Chief Magistrate has been transferred in a newly created office of small scale procedure courts. She is now the Assistant Registrar on assignment at commercial court & small scale procedure courts.
NAME
Current position
Current posting
New posting
1. Mr Tadeo Asiimwe
Deputy Registrar
Ag. Registrar inspectorate of court
Ag. Registrar court of appeal
2. Mr Philip Odoki
Deputy Registrar
Deputy Registrar, Judicial training institute
Private secretary to the CJ
3. Ms. Esta Nambayo
Deputy Registrar
Deputy Registrar, land division
Deputy Registrar, court of appeal
4. Mr Deo Nizeyimana
Deputy Registrar
Deputy Registrar, Court of appeal
Deputy Registrar, Training
5. Ms. Harriet Ssali
Deputy Registrar
Ag. Registrar, court of appeal
Deputy Registrar, International Crimes division
6. Mr Samuel Emukor
Deputy Registrar
Deputy Registrar, Kabale
Deputy Registrar, Land division
7. Mr Ayebare Tumwebaze
Assistant Registrar
Assistant registrar, High court Soroti
Assistant registrar, Court of appeal
8. Mr Didas Muhumuza
Ag. Assistant registrar
Ag. Assistant Registrar, Court of appeal
Ag. Assistant Registrar, High court, Kabale
9. Ms. Ruth Nabasa
Chief magistrate
Chief magistrate, Soroti
Caretake the registry of High Court in Soroti
10. Mr Charles Serubuga
Chief magistrate
Chief magistrate,
Luwero
Chief magistrate registry for magistrates affairs
11. Ms. Bucyana Lillian
Chief magistrate
Nakawa
Assistant Registrar on assignment at commercial court & small scale procedure courts.
12. Ms Nabafu Agnes
Senior magistrate grade 1
Kayunga
Kajjansi
13. Ms. Bagyenda Hope
Magistrate grade 1
Kajjansi
Entebbe
14. Mr Muhangi Gibson Bugingo
Magistrate grade 1
Ibanda
mitooma
15. Mr.Muhimbise Gordon
Magistrate grade 1
Mitooma
Ibanda
16. Mr. Achoka Egesa Freddy
Magistrate grade 1
Kasangati
Kapchorwa
17.
Mr Matovu Hood
Magistrate grade 1
Kapchorwa
Kasangati
18.Ms. Katushabe Prossy
Magistrate grade 1
Kasangati
Judicial training institute
19. Ms. Tusiime Sarah Bashaija
Magistrate grade 1
Mukono
Mengo
20. Ms. Balintuma Grace
Magistrate grade 1
Masaka
Kakiri
21. Mr Kintu Imoran Isaac
Magistrate grade 1
Mayuge
Iganga
22. Ms Aciro Joan
Magistrate grade 1
Buganda road
Kira
23. Mr Imalingat Robert
Magistrate grade 1
Mpigi
Kayunga
24. Mr Karemani Jamson. K
Chief Magistrate
Buganda road
Nakawa
25. Ms Hatanga Juliet Harty
Ag. Chief magistrate
LDC
Luwero
26. Ms Nakitende Juliet
Ag. Chief magistrate
Makindye
Mityana
27. Mr. Yeteise Charles
Senior Principal magistrate grade 1
Moroto
Buganda road
28. Mr Kagoda Samuel Ntende
Senior Principal magistrate grade 1
Kabale
Buganda road
29. Ms. Chemeri Jessica
Senior Principal magistrate grade 1
Kapchorwa
Nakawa
30. Ms. Nuwagaba Stella Mugisha
Principal magistrate grade 1
Kakiri
Mengo
31. Mr Mukanza Robert
Principal magistrate grade 1
Njeru
Buganda road
32. Mr. Tuhimbise Valerian
Senior magistrate grade 1
Iganga
Mayuge
33. Mr. Gimungu Kabiri Kenneth
magistrate grade 1
Kira
Masindi
34. Mr. Talisuna Patrick
magistrate grade 1
Nsangi
City hall
35. Mr. Odoi Moses Tabu
magistrate grade II
Mpigi/Kakiri
Kyankwanzi
36. Mr. Muwonge Noah Muhammad
magistrate grade II
Kiboga
Mubende CM’s court
37. Mr. Luwaga Fred
magistrate grade II
Mubende
Kiboga