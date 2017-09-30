Saturday September 30 2017

37 Judicial officers transferred

The Chief Registrar, Paul Gadenya

By Francis Mugerwa

Hoima.

A total of 37 magistrates and registrars have been transferred, the Judicial Chief Registrar Mr Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa, Daily Monitor has learnt.

In an internal memo to judicial officers dated September 29, Mr Wolimbwa reveals that transfers had been made in Court registries and magistracy.

“Transfers of registrars and magistrates will take effect on October 10 and November 1 respectively. All the affected judicial officers should arrange to handover their offices in accordance with chapter 1, section F-d of the standing orders of Government of Uganda,” Wolimbwa says in the memo.

The memo is addressed to all justices of the Supreme Court, justices of the Court of appeal, Judges of the High Court, all registrars, all deputy registrars, assistant registrars, Chief magistrates, Grade one and Grade two magistrates.

The memo referenced HC/CR/JTO.1, is also copied to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Principal Judge Dr Yorokam Bamwine and the Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary.

The judicial spokesperson and Deputy registration of Mediation Mr Vincent Mugabo confirmed the transfers.

“These are normal transfers. Some of them were as a result of filling gaps while others are as a result of the need in other courts,” Mugabo said on Saturday.

He explained that for  instance, Ms Lillian Bucyana who has been a Nakawa Chief Magistrate has been transferred in a newly created office of small scale procedure courts. She is now the Assistant Registrar on assignment at commercial court & small scale procedure courts.

NAME

Current position

Current posting

New posting

1.  Mr Tadeo Asiimwe

Deputy Registrar

Ag. Registrar inspectorate of court

Ag. Registrar court of appeal

2.  Mr Philip Odoki

Deputy Registrar

Deputy Registrar, Judicial training institute

Private secretary to the CJ

3.  Ms. Esta Nambayo

Deputy Registrar

Deputy Registrar, land division

Deputy Registrar, court of appeal

4.  Mr Deo Nizeyimana

Deputy Registrar

Deputy Registrar, Court of appeal

Deputy Registrar, Training

5.  Ms. Harriet Ssali

Deputy Registrar

Ag. Registrar, court of appeal

Deputy Registrar, International Crimes division

6.  Mr Samuel Emukor

Deputy Registrar

Deputy Registrar, Kabale

Deputy Registrar, Land division

7.  Mr Ayebare Tumwebaze

Assistant Registrar

Assistant registrar, High court Soroti

Assistant registrar, Court of appeal

8.  Mr Didas Muhumuza

Ag. Assistant registrar

Ag. Assistant Registrar, Court of appeal

Ag. Assistant Registrar, High court, Kabale

9.  Ms. Ruth Nabasa

Chief magistrate

Chief magistrate, Soroti

Caretake the registry of High Court in Soroti

10.              Mr Charles Serubuga

Chief magistrate

Chief magistrate,

Luwero

Chief magistrate registry for magistrates affairs

11.              Ms. Bucyana Lillian

Chief magistrate

Nakawa

Assistant Registrar on assignment at commercial court & small scale procedure courts.

12.              Ms Nabafu Agnes

Senior magistrate grade 1

Kayunga

Kajjansi

13.              Ms. Bagyenda Hope

Magistrate grade 1

Kajjansi

Entebbe

14.              Mr Muhangi Gibson Bugingo

Magistrate grade 1

Ibanda

mitooma

15.              Mr.Muhimbise Gordon

Magistrate grade 1

Mitooma

Ibanda

16.              Mr. Achoka Egesa Freddy

Magistrate grade 1

Kasangati

Kapchorwa

17.               

Mr Matovu Hood

Magistrate grade 1

Kapchorwa

Kasangati

18.Ms. Katushabe Prossy

Magistrate grade 1

Kasangati

Judicial training institute

19. Ms. Tusiime Sarah Bashaija

Magistrate grade 1

Mukono

Mengo

20. Ms. Balintuma Grace

Magistrate grade 1

Masaka

Kakiri

21. Mr Kintu Imoran Isaac

Magistrate grade 1

Mayuge

Iganga

22. Ms Aciro Joan

Magistrate grade 1

Buganda road

Kira

23. Mr Imalingat Robert

Magistrate grade 1

Mpigi

Kayunga

24. Mr Karemani Jamson. K

Chief Magistrate

Buganda road

Nakawa

25. Ms Hatanga Juliet Harty

Ag. Chief magistrate

LDC

Luwero

26. Ms Nakitende Juliet

Ag. Chief magistrate

Makindye

Mityana

27. Mr. Yeteise Charles

Senior Principal magistrate grade 1

Moroto

Buganda road

28. Mr Kagoda Samuel Ntende

Senior Principal magistrate grade 1

Kabale

Buganda road

29. Ms. Chemeri Jessica

Senior Principal magistrate grade 1

Kapchorwa

Nakawa

30. Ms. Nuwagaba Stella Mugisha

Principal magistrate grade 1

Kakiri

Mengo

31. Mr Mukanza Robert

Principal magistrate grade 1

Njeru

Buganda road

32. Mr. Tuhimbise Valerian

Senior magistrate grade 1

Iganga

Mayuge

33. Mr. Gimungu Kabiri Kenneth

magistrate grade 1

Kira

Masindi

34. Mr. Talisuna Patrick

magistrate grade 1

Nsangi

City hall

35. Mr. Odoi Moses Tabu

magistrate grade II

Mpigi/Kakiri

Kyankwanzi

36. Mr. Muwonge Noah Muhammad

magistrate grade II

Kiboga

Mubende CM’s court

37. Mr. Luwaga Fred

magistrate grade II

Mubende

Kiboga

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

