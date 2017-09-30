37 Judicial officers transferred

By Francis Mugerwa

Hoima.

A total of 37 magistrates and registrars have been transferred, the Judicial Chief Registrar Mr Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa, Daily Monitor has learnt.

In an internal memo to judicial officers dated September 29, Mr Wolimbwa reveals that transfers had been made in Court registries and magistracy.

“Transfers of registrars and magistrates will take effect on October 10 and November 1 respectively. All the affected judicial officers should arrange to handover their offices in accordance with chapter 1, section F-d of the standing orders of Government of Uganda,” Wolimbwa says in the memo.

The memo is addressed to all justices of the Supreme Court, justices of the Court of appeal, Judges of the High Court, all registrars, all deputy registrars, assistant registrars, Chief magistrates, Grade one and Grade two magistrates.

The memo referenced HC/CR/JTO.1, is also copied to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Principal Judge Dr Yorokam Bamwine and the Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary.

The judicial spokesperson and Deputy registration of Mediation Mr Vincent Mugabo confirmed the transfers.

“These are normal transfers. Some of them were as a result of filling gaps while others are as a result of the need in other courts,” Mugabo said on Saturday.

He explained that for instance, Ms Lillian Bucyana who has been a Nakawa Chief Magistrate has been transferred in a newly created office of small scale procedure courts. She is now the Assistant Registrar on assignment at commercial court & small scale procedure courts.