Tibihikirra-Kalyegira appointed new LDC director

Dr Pamela Tibihikirra-Kalyegira has been appointed as the new director Law Development Centre (LDC) following the exit of Mr Frank Nigel Othembi who had been at the helm of the institution for 12 years.

Last Wednesday, Mr Othembi told this publication that his tenure ended on April 30.

Mr Othembi explained that he felt that he served the government for a long time and needed to go and do his other personal and professional work.

In Tuesday statement, the LDC management committee chairperson, Justice Paul Kahaibale Mugambe (Rtd) said Dr Tibihikirra's proven leadership and transformative approach will steer the institution towards greater success in legal education.

"We have full confidence in her ability to drive innovation and expand our vision and mission," Justice Mugambe said.

Dr Tibihikirra has been the chairperson of the Uganda Law Reform Commission.

"She brings to LDC a wealth of experience in legal education, training and administration of justice. She served in various capacities for example; dean Faculty of Law at Uganda Christian University, director Quality Assurance and Accreditation at the National Council for Higher Education and most recently, chairperson Uganda Law Reform Commission," Justice Mugambe's statement added.

Education background

Dr Tibihikirra holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from Makerere University, Diploma in Legal Practice from LDC, Master of Laws in Public International Law (Merit) from the London School of Economics and a Doctorate in Judicial Science (SJD) from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, Indiana where she studied as a Fulbright Scholar. She was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda in 1999 and she has practiced commercial law in Uganda.