MPIGI. Over 600 extension workers from different districts across the country have converged at the National Farmers' Leadership Center (NFLC) in Kampiringisa, Mpigi District for a five-day mindset change training workshop.They include district commercial officers, fisheries officers, production officers, agriculture officers, veterinary officers and other districts' production staff.According to Mr. Zac Muyaka, the Principal at NFLC, the training is aimed at skilling extension workers with tips on how they can promote agriculture sector and transform the economy of the country."If we need to attain Vision-2040, our extension workers should first change their mindset and target to work diligently, sacrifice their time to serve in expected manner, avoid corruption and work together with the community to change their respective areas of jurisdiction," he said while officially opening the training on Tuesday. He added: "We (NFLC) train pioneers who will lead the country to steady progress. You (extension workers) should know that you are great people in helping the government to eradicate poverty and increase food security through guiding our farmers."He urged them to always encourage the public to embrace value addition in production and ensure quality and quantity to boost gross domestic product.