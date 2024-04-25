How Shs106b water project is bettering lives of refugees, hosts

Thousands of refugees displaced by conflict from neighbouring countries and host communities are excited about an ongoing water programme that has extended affordable water nearer to the households in the hitherto water-stressed areas.

Local leaders say the intervention has improved access to safe water and offered sanitation and hygiene boost to thousands of households living within northern Uganda’s refugee settlements and neighbouring areas.

The Shs106 billion water programme is implemented in phases by the Ministry of Water and Environment through its Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North (WSDF-N) under the “support to water supply and sanitation in refugee hosting communities in northern Uganda project.”

The intervention is funded by the government of Uganda with support from the Federal Republic of Germany through its leading development bank – KfW.

Previously, residents of Keri Town Council in Koboko District used to cross to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to fetch water for domestic use.

“And one day as my child was crossing to fetch water, she got into an accident on the road,” says Ms Gloria Asibazuyo of Market Square Cell.

Mr Baker Richard Adama, Koboko District speaker, acknowledges that they registered several cases of road accidents simply because children were crossing to go and fetch water from the Congo side.

Today, Sr Asunta Ajidiru of Baribu Village in Okollo sub-county, Madi-Okollo District, narrates how she fetches water from a public stand post installed just a stone's throw away from her home.

“Before, there was no safe water source in our area, the learners could take a long time to get prepared to go to school. But today as you can see with this connectivity of water, learners can reach school in time, read and perform well academically,” she says.

Water users say the price of water at the public taps has also gone down. A 20-litre jerrycan of water which used to cost Shs200, currently goes for Shs40.

Mr Nickolas Tugume, deputy manager of Northern Umbrella for Water and Sanitation (NuWS) – a body that is tasked to maintain and operate the water systems – urged the community to demand the services, “because we are here to serve you, and we look forward to working closely with you.”

Mr Emmy Mitala, the Resident District Commissioner of Koboko, said the government on Wednesday commissioned another Shs6.6 billion water supply scheme in the district under the same peacebuilding programme.

The Keri-Oraba water supply system and sanitation facilities will benefit 25 cells in Keri Town Council, 19 cells in Oraba Town Council; two villages in Kuluba sub-county and three villages in Midia sub-county.

Mr Naputal Keny, the LC3 chairman of Oraba Town Council, says: “Typhoid is one of the most common diseases which have been affecting our people. And now I hope cases of typhoid are going to be reduced.”

Mr Armitage Baskania, settlement commandant at Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement in Madi-Okollo, says the more than 29,000 refugee households (157,000 refugees) have enjoyed peaceful coexistence.

“We have enjoyed staying together, the host and the refugees. We are working very well,” he says.

Mr Fred Othieno, KfW senior portfolio coordinator – water, sanitation and refugees, said: “I want to say that it’s a good thing for development cooperation that can receive funds and put the funds to good use, and this is a ministry of water.”

He added that a Shs2.3 billion faecal sludge treatment plant has been built in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement.

This sanitation facility, constructed at Base Camp, is expected to serve 276,792 people by 2040.

Mr Jan Alber the country director of KfW Development Bank and Ms Aisha Sekindi, State Minister for Water, commission a water supply system in Koboko District on April 23, 2024

The beneficiaries are those living within Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement and the neighbouring sub-counties of Uriama, Rigbo, Rhino Camp Town Council and Omugo.

Mr Wilfred Saka, the LC5 chairman of Terego District, lauded the government and development partners for the intervention.

Mr Jan Alber, the country director of KfW Development Bank, said: “When you really listen to the testimonials from the women; when you talk to the children who have received sanitation facilities, they are really happy. This is good because it means better health and better access to education. The total funds that the German government was committing for this particular programme are more than 25 million Euros (approximately Shs106 billion) and there is more to come.”