ACME demands release of Red Pepper directors and editors

African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) condemns the high-handed manner in which the state has treated the directors and editors of Red Pepper, who have been in detention for over two weeks now.

According to the press statement by ACME, the continued shutdown of Red Pepper and its affiliate titles and radio station, the prolonged detention and delay to consider and rule on the bail application of the five directors and three editors who have been in detention since 21 November is not justifiable.

On Tuesday December 5, 2017, a magistrate’s court sent the eight back to jail for another 14 days as it considers their bail application.

The Red Pepper officials were last week charged with several counts of sedition, offensive communication and publishing information “prejudicial to national security” following the publication of a story in the newspaper’s November 20,2017 edition titled, “M7 plotting to overthrow Kagame – Rwanda”.

“The prolonged detention of the eight and the closure of their business is not only disproportionate to the offences preferred, but also appears to be a calculated ploy to intimidate the Red Pepper and the entire media fraternity in Uganda,” said Dr Peter Mwesige, the ACME executive director.

“These actions have a chilling effect on the exercise of the right to press freedom and the wider rights to freedom of expression and speech, which are guaranteed by the Constitution,” Dr Mwesige added.

Some Ugandans who may not agree with Red Pepper’s methods of work, tone and choice of content think this serves the publishers of the tabloid right. This is a narrow and unfortunate reading of what is happening. The move against Red Pepper is part of a pattern of state actions geared at silencing dissent and free speech.

“Those who are celebrating the silencing of Red Pepper should also remember that some of the offences preferred against the directors and editors, such as “offensive communication”, are as much a threat to ordinary Ugandans who are increasingly using computer-assisted communication. If these charges are allowed to stand against Red Pepper, we shall all be in trouble because they can be easily preferred and allowed to stand against any of us,” Dr Mwesige further states.

ACME remains a champion of excellence in journalism, and in particular supports the exercise of high journalistic standards that uphold accuracy, verification, fairness, and context.

They however condemn the criminalisation of publication simply because the leaders or sections of society are not comfortable with the ideas disseminated or that their “peace” will be disturbed.