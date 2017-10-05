Age limit debate: Locals hurl insults at NRM supporters in bus

By Anthony Wesaka

As the age limit debate continues to rage on, workers at a local washing bay near Mulago national referral hospital roundabout in the capital city, this morning, hurled insults at a group of the ruling NRM supporters who were travelling in a yellow bus.

As the bus drove past the washing bay, the workers left whatever they were doing, run after it and hurled all sorts of comments and insults at the people inside it.

“I wish you get involved in a terrible accident all of you in that bus. We are tired of this government,” one of the workers shouted.

Another man shouted: “Look at them, they all look like poverty. So you want to sell our country for a few coins?”

The insults directed at passengers in the yellow bus, comes at a time when the political temperatures in the country are high over the age limit debate, where some sections support the amending of Article 102 (b) to scrap the 75-year clause from the Constitution, which would make President Museveni eligible to contest in the next general elections, while others are against it.