Anxiety, low turnout as Igara East goes to polls

By Felix Ainebyoona & Zadock Amanyisa

BUSHENYI: Electorates in Igara East County in Bushenyi District have started casting their votes in a six-man race for the MP seat after court nullified the election of Andrew Martial.

The seat which was declared vacant on October 3 attracted the six candidates including Mr Martial, former MP Michael Mawanda, Mr Benjamin Katana, Christine Ninsiima, Bedads Bahemuka Kananura, and Mr David Armstrong.

Electoral officials say voting materials were dispatched by 5pm from Bushenyi District registrar's office but some areas received materials late which delayed the start of voting process.

There are few voters on most of the 83 polling stations as observed by the short queues. There are about 52,692 registered voters but most people were seen going by their businesses as usual.

At Mwengura primary school polling station where Mr Mawanda was expected to vote from, the process started late. He was at the station by 8am but the process had not started. Voting started at 8:55am after the former had left in frustration.

At Mbatamo primary school polling station in Rwentuha town council, Mr Tokamanya Hassan, the station's presiding officer, said voting materials arrived at 6:30 but voting started at about 7:40am because voters had not turned out.

“However, at Rwentuha Primary school, voting is underway. Voter turn-up was impressive turn-up by 8am. Polling officials organised. Process orderly so far,” says, Mr Crispy Kaheru, the coordinator of Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU).