Bamasaba to run for unity, development

By DAVID MAFABI

Kampala. The North American Masaba Cultural Association (NAMCA) and the Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution have organised a festival that is aimed at fostering unity and development in Bugisu Sub-region.

The event, which takes place between December 15 and December 16, includes a five-kilometre run and a convention aimed at deliberating on key socio-economic issues facing the Elgon Sub-region.

According to the chairperson of the organising committee, Mr Nicholas Wakou, the festival is intended to raise funds for the construction of an educational resource centre and to showcase Bamasaba culture, art, food and history.

“December 15 will be for leaders and stakeholders deliberations on key development issues in the sub-region and a fundraising dinner. And on December 16, we shall have a run and cultural festival to climax the activities,” said Mr Wakou.

“The convention and festival seek to bridge the gap between the interests and aspirations of Bamasaba at home and those in the diaspora to create greater cooperation and foster a sense of common purpose,” he added.

Running under the theme; “Empowering Bamasaba through Unity and Development: Local and Diaspora Efforts,” the runners will be flagged off by the Umukukha [cultural leader] of the Bamasaba, Mr Bob Mushikori.

Attendees

Diplomats, Members of Parliament, senior corporates, businessmen and ordinary people are expected to take part in the event.

The proceeds from the run will be used to construct the education resource centre.

Mr Wakou explained that President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest and to launch the construction of the resource centre.

The education resource centre will be 10-storeyed building that housing a library, a vocational centre, museum, auditorium, and health facility in Mbale Town.

The Umukukha, Mr Mushikori, said NAMCA and the diaspora Bamasaba are well positioned to attract investment to Bugisu sub-region.

“And I want to appeal to all Bamasaba in Uganda and outside Uganda; professionals, civil servants, religious, political and civic leaders to join us for deliberations on the key development issues in the sub-region and a fundraising dinner at Resort Hotel in Mbale,” said Mr Mushikori.

To participate in the convention, one is required to pay Shs100,000 and Shs20,000 for the run.

ABOUT NAMCA

NAMCA is registered in the USA as a cultural non-profit organisation and in Uganda as a non-governmental organisation. It was founded in 2001, and is one of the oldest Ugandan diaspora organisations that seeks to promote culture abroad and to advance development at home.