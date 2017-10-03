Broadcasters petition UCC over ban

Kampala- The National Association of Broadcasters has petitioned Uganda Communication Commission executive director, Mr Godfrey Mutabazi, asking him to lift the ban imposed on live broadcasts last week. In a September 29 letter to UCC, the NAB Chairman, Mr Kin Kariisa, wants the communications body to pronounce itself on the alleged telephone calls from UCC officers to specific broadcasters directing them not to host certain persons.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution and the case of the late Justice Joseph Mulenga in Constitutional Appeal No. 2 of 2002, Charles Onyango Obbo & Anor Vs Attorney General (Supreme Court), Mr Kariisa said live broadcasting does not depict falsehoods but rather is an account of actuality.

“It is our view that the messenger should not bear the brunt of any such factual message for which the public has a right to see and hear. We are yet to see (and we welcome the same) evidence of incitement, as alleged, arising from these live broadcasts, with an introspective view of the other mediums to which the public is exposed where violence is a staple feature for example films, TV programmes, stage plays, etc,” the letter further states.