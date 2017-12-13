Wednesday December 13 2017

Denmark gives Shs48b to districts hosting refugees

Envoy. The United Nations Population Fund

Envoy. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative, Mr Alain Sibenaler, addresses a news conference at their offices in Kololo, yesterday. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA 

In Summary

Settlements. The programme is intended to benefit 448 schools and 199 health facilities across the eight districts and 34 refugee settlements.

By DAVID MAFABI

Kampala. The government of Denmark has signed a five-year agreement with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Uganda for $13.27m (about Shs48b) towards improving women and young people’s health.

The programme meant for ‘women, adolescents and youth rights and empowerment’ will run from 2018 to 2022 targeting beneficiaries in refugee hosting districts of Adjumani, Agago, Amuru, Arua, Kitgum, Lamwo, Moyo, and Yumbe.

According to UNFPA representative to Uganda Alain Sibenaler, the programme is intended to benefit 448 schools and 199 health facilities across the eight districts and 34 refugee settlements will benefit from the Danish funding.

“This additional support from the government of Denmark to Uganda will enable us to achieve even greater results to transform the lives of women and young people, both refugees and host communities in the districts targeted by the programme,” Mr Sibenaler said at UNFPA offices in Kololo yesterday.

He said UNFPA intends that women and young people’s rights, empowerment and health must be put at the centre of all humanitarian and development efforts to apply to all people at all times and are a catalyst to long term sustainable development.

The Danish ambassador, Mr Morgen Pedersen, said through this programme, Denmark seeks to strengthen the self-reliance of women and young people among both Ugandans and refugees.

dmafabi@ug.nationmedia.com

