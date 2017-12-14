Government to increase salaries for science teachers

By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni promised to increase salaries for all science teachers across the country saying head teachers and deputies will still earn slightly higher.

“Government is with immediate effect going to increase salaries for science teachers although headteachers and deputies will still earn slightly higher. The arts teachers will also have their pay raised later,” he said.

According to Mr Museveni, the salary for science teachers will be competitive.

“We don’t want to hear that science teachers in Kenya are getting a better pay than those in our country. We are also holding discussions with the ministry's top management to reduce the number of subjects done by students in secondary schools,” Mr Museveni added.

He was speaking to over 3,000 people at the closure of a two-day retreat for secondary school head teachers at State House, Entebbe.

The retreat was organised by the Ministry of Education and Sports which is headed by the First Lady Jane Museveni.

“You are tiring the children. Education should not be a punishment. It must be interesting, something one likes. We are going to sort it out, it should not be something students resent.